China to resume direct flights to Sabah next month

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Direct flights from China will resume next month, potentially bringing in thousands of visitors daily.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said that this was a good sign for the tourism industry in Sabah and she felt confident that 2023 will be a busy and exciting year.

“The state government will work hard to facilitate this influx of visitors and ensure that the local stakeholders will be able to reap the benefits. The ministry is keen and ready to work with tourist stakeholders like you, the hotel owners and operators here in Sabah, so that everyone is well-prepared for the expected boom in tourist arrivals,” she said at the launching of the MyBHA (Malaysia Budget Hotel Association) Sabah Fun Map cum member hotels directory (second edition) at a hotel here on Thursday.

Liew was represented by the ministry’s second deputy permanent secretary, Alesia Sion.

She added that operators of budget and business hotels of small to medium size are well positioned to provide personalised service that will make guests feel welcome.

“Your clean, comfortable, safe and affordable accommodation will drive your guests to repeat their stay in their next trip and combining with their word of mouth recommendation are guaranteed to draw many more visitors to Sabah,” she said.

Liew added that budget and business hotels are complimented by a service-all-the-way approach, making it attractive to both local and foreign tourists, who are assured of staying in legitimate and government recognised establishments.

“I encourage you to always improve, innovate and take advantage of the available technologies to remain relevant in this ever changing and challenging business environment. Enhance you services through staff training, reward those deserving ones well and take care of them. This will motivate them to be loyal and hardworking staff,” she said.

Also present at the event was Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Noredah Othman who said that small to medium sized budget and business hotels are equally important as five star accommodations.

“We encourage more small premises,” she said.

She urged operators of such accommodations to emulate the small hotels in Japan which are known for their hygiene and cleanliness.

“Word of mouth is equally important as the social media now. These matters to travellers today. Not everyone will go to five-star accommodations,” said Noredah.