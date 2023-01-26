Thursday, January 26
Educate Islam’s critics too, Anwar tells Muslims outraged at Quran burning in Sweden

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the launch of ‘Knowledge,Tradition and Civilization: Essays In Honour of Professor Osman Bakar’ at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation in International Islamic University Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2023. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on Muslims to counter anti-Islam movements globally through intellectualism.

He said helping critics understand Islam better is as important as condemning acts of provocation, following the burning of the Quran by right wing secularists in Sweden.

Anwar had previously condemned the desecration of the Islamic holy book and today expressed his support for Muslims to hold protests against the Swedish government.

At the same time, he stressed the need for Muslims to bridge the divide with non-believers. – Malay Mail

