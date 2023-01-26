Five road deaths in Sabah during Chinese New Year

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Five road casualties were reported in the state during Ops Selamat 19 which was held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said a total of 409 road accidents were recorded compared to 303 in last year’s Ops Selamat 17.

“This year’s Ops Selamat 19 saw a decline of one road casualty as compared to last year’s Ops Selamat 17, while normal road accident increased to 106 cases or 35 percent from Ops Selamat 17,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Idris added between Jan 18 to Jan 24, 25 housebreaking cases were reported while 100 ‘balik kampung’ forms were received from home owners who had notified the police that they would be away for the holiday.

Police have carried out a total of 1,189 patrol operations to the homes that were left vacant during the Chinese New Year holiday.

“Police have also carried out 157 operations during Ops Selamat 19, which began on Jan 18, and 6,845 summonses were issued for numerous road offenses,” said Idris, adding that 44 vehicles were seized by traffic police for numerous road offenses.

Nineteen people have also been detained under the Road Transport Act 1987, the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Penal Code, he said.