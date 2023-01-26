Food court hawkers enjoy brisk CNY business

KAPIT (Jan 26): The closure of many eateries in the town here over the Chinese New Year festive period has resulted in brisk business for Gelanggang Kenyalang hawkers, with local folk flocking there over the past few days for their daytime meals.

Drinks seller Ah Lang said she was grateful for the increased business despite knowing that it was only temporary.

“The coffee shops here have been closed since Jan 20 for Chinese New Year and will only reopen tomorrow (Jan 26).

“This place (Gelanggang Kenyalang) was the only one open so customers did not have much of a choice but to come here for their food and drinks,” she told The Borneo Post when met yesterday.

“I know this (rise in business) is only temporary, but I’m nevertheless happy for the extra income.”

Ah Lang said decided to keep her stall open during the Chinese New Year period as it was “the best time to do business” in view that her competitors were not operating.

“On ‘normal’ days, there are times when I can’t even make RM100 a day. So this festive period is a good time to open. I even hired extra workers to help take orders, serve and wash the cups,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce chairman Kapitan Ling Hung Ping said most businesses would close for the first three days of Chinese New Year.

He said with the first day of the celebration this year falling on Sunday, many stayed closed yesterday and would only reopen today (Jan 26).

“I’ve been informed that some have decided to take the whole week off and reopen next week, which is fine as we only celebrate Chinese New Year once a year,” he said.