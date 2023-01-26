Hajiji announces Sabah assistant ministers reshuffle

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today announced a reshuffle of Sabah assistant ministers, which saw three assemblymen take their oath before Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, at Istana Seri Kinabalu, here today.

Hajiji said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice-president, Datuk Ruslan Muharam, who is also the Lumadan assemblyman, has been appointed as assistant minister to the Chief Minister.

He added that Inanam assemblyman Peto Gadim (PKR), was appointed as assistant minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Likas assemblyman, Tan Lee Fatt (DAP), as assistant minister of Finance.

“The appointment was also to fill positions left vacant by Datuk James Ratib, former Agriculture and Fisheries Assistant Minister, who is now (state) Minister of Community Development and People’s Well-being; and Datuk Jasnih Daya who relinquished his post as assistant minister of Finance.

“Today’s appointments and reshuffle of assistant ministers is a continuing effort to consolidate and strengthen the government administration,” he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji said that four assistant ministers also changed portfolios, namely Datuk Seri Dr Ruddy Awah, from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), as Rural Development assistant minister; Datuk Fairuz Renddan (GRS) as Youth and Sports assistant minister; Datuk Harun Durabi, from Barisan Nasional (BN), as Science, Technology and Innovation assistant minister; and Datuk Andi Suryady Bandy (BN) as Industrial Development assistant minister.

“I would like to stress the importance for the state government, under my leadership, to function as a cohesive team who share the same aspirations, built on mutual trust and respect. We need a strong team to push our development momentum, and to fulfil our election pledges for the people and state,” he said. – Bernama