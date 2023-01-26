JKR: KM13 Jalan Batang Maro-Paloh stretch closed for maintenance

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR Sarawak) has issued a notice to inform road users of the temporarily closure of a stretch of road at KM13 Jalan Batang Maro-Paloh, which was damaged by strong tidal waves from the South China Sea yesterday.

In a statement today, JKR Sarawak said the road closure, which took effect yesterday until a date to be announced later, is for the safety of the road users and to give way road maintenance works to be conducted by JKR Betong.

“Road users are advised to plan their routes by using an alternative road for the time being while the road maintenance works are being conducted.

“They are also reminded to follow the safety signboards that are erected before and in the area as a precaution,” it added.

The statement also said JKR Betong will provide a periodic update to announce any changes to the time or location of the maintenance works.

JKR Sarawak also expressed their regrets for any inconvenienced caused by the road maintenance.

Any inquiries can be made by calling JKR Saratok during office hours at 083-436121.

Meanwhile, it was highlighted that the stretch of road is the main route towards Kampung Paloh which is home to more than 50 families.

According to the Betong Civil Defence Force, about 100 metre of the road was damaged by the strong tidal waves which was caused by the high tide at the South China Sea.

As a result, the road became unpassable for vehicles to and fro Kampung Paloh.