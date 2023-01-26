Kuching police aim to reduce number of vehicle thefts, house break-ins, robbery cases

KUCHING (Jan 26): The district police here will continue with their efforts to bring down the number of vehicle thefts, house break-ins and robbery cases which have largely contributed to the district’s crime index last year.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the cases in these three categories have seen an increase despite a lower crime index last year with a total of 831 cases recorded as compared to 933 cases in 2021.

“We would like the community to continue to give us cooperation and help us to ensure that we can bring (the cases in) these three categories down,” he said after the district police’s monthly assembly held at the district police headquarters this morning.

He added that last year, they have managed to cripple five vehicle theft syndicates and will continue their efforts this year.

The district police, he said, take vehicle theft cases very seriously as the crime would bring a huge negative impact to the victim’s livelihood.

“A vehicle is a mode of transport for a person to go to work and earn money for himself or his family. That is why we are looking at this crime very seriously,” he added.

He also urged the people to become the eyes and ears of the police by reporting any suspicious activities in their area.

“With the support from Kuching people, we believe that we can prevent (the cases) this three categories from increasing this year,” said Ahsmon.

Earlier in his speech during the monthly assembly, Ahsmon called upon his men to continue to provide the best service and increase the community’s trust and confidence in the force.

He added that this can be done by instilling the concepts of ‘Islah’ and ‘Membangun Malaysia Madani’ as mentioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In a nutshell, these concepts are for us especially those in the public service to give our best and to right the wrongs in accordance to the standard operating procedures and the law,” he added.

Also present at the assembly was Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa.