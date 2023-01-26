Lee: Airlines mount 71 extra flights to Sarawak from Jan 18-31

MIRI (Jan 26): A total of 71 additional flights have been provided by various airlines from Jan 18 to 31 to enable Sarawakians to return to Sarawak during Chinese New Year.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said with minimal restrictions in place, reopening of the country’s borders and resuming of international travels, more families can reunite and celebrate Chinese New Year together as compared to period throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure that there are sufficient flights and maintaining reasonable airfares, I have met with the various airlines to request for additional flights coming into Sarawak.

“Thanks for their cooperation, there are altogether a total of 71 additional flights for the period of 18th to 31st January 2023.

“In addition, Malaysia Airlines agreed to upgrade their flights during this period from narrow body to widebody aircraft which will result in extra seats capacity,” he said.

Lee said this in his speech during the Chinese New Year dinner organised by SUPP Miri-Sibuti parliamentary liaison committee at Mega Hotel last night.

The event cum Chinese New Year open house made its comeback after a two-year hiatus and was graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I hope that the Year of the Rabbit brings Sarawak and all Sarawakians progress, strength in unity, good health, best of luck and the courage to recover from challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Lee added.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, SUPP honorary president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Miri mayor Adam Yii, organising chairman Cr Vincent Huang and representatives from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties.