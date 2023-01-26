MA63: Solutions lead to stronger unity, says Aaron

LABUAN (Jan 26): National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang believes that the ultimate solutions to the issues relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will lead to a stronger unity among Malaysian.

He said the appointment of a political leader from Sarawak, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Deputy Prime Minister and tasked with expediting all matters related to the MA63, showed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is paying serious attention to the issues.

“We are confident that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will do his best to fulfill matters pertaining to the MA63 as requested by Sarawak and Sabah.

“Although there are still unresolved matters in the MA63, the Prime Minister is looking into and discussing seriously the issues, and the solutions to the long-standing issues must be expedited,” he told Bernama after attending the Sembang Perpaduan programme at Menara Perbadanan Labuan here today.

On Jan 22, Anwar said a large part of the MA63 had been resolved and that even though the agreement was signed 60 years ago during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, its core issues were never fully addressed by previous administrations. – Bernama