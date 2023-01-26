Missing fisherman found safe

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): A fisherman who was reported missing and feared drowned after his boat capsized near the Karambunai Nexus Resort on Wednesday, has been found safe.

Morris Dulin, 69, was earlier reported missing after the boat he and two others were on board capsized due to bad weather on Jan 25.

A spokesperson from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), who was also involved in the search and rescue operation, found Morris near Tanjung Badak with a lifejacket at around 1.44pm.

The fisherman was taken to the MMEA jetty before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson added that the operation ended at 1.50pm without any untoward incident.

On Jan 25, the boat Morris and three other fishermen onboard capsized after being hit by strong waves due to bad weather.

The two fishermen, identified as Modilis Morris, 41, and Masran Awangku, 40, managed to swim to shore.

A search and rescue operation was immediately carried out for the missing Morris before he was found by a search team near Tanjung Badak.