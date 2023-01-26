Over RM200 mln to be set aside for flood mitigation in Baram, says Abg Jo

MIRI (Jan 26): The Sarawak government will address the issue of flood-prone areas in Baram with the deepening of Batang Baram’s delta access channel, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said an allocation of more than RM200 million would be set aside to resolve the issue.

“I had a discussion with the Miri Port Authority and we will do the channel for Baram that costs more than RM200 million. It is not cheap but it is good for the people of Miri.

“When it is done, then the flow velocity of water will go to the sea and this can avoid overflow of water that will help the remote areas in Baram from flooding,” he said in his speech during the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Miri Division Chinese New Year dinner at Mega Hotel here last night.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Miri to Abang Johari for approving the deepening of Batang Baram’s delta access channel – a long awaited project for Miri.

“Once the project has completed, it will help to boost the activities of industries at the Kuala Baram and the growth of small and medium-sized industries (SMIs).

“It will cater for the shipyards to build bigger ships, repair and maintenance of ships as well as centre for fabrication and operation for offshore support vessels and bulk cargoes, just to name a few.

“It will also help to lower shipping cost, cost of transportation and logistics. Furthermore, it may also help to reduce flooding in Marudi and upper Baram areas,” said Lee in his speech at the event.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, SUPP honorary president Dr George Chan Hong Nam and state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.