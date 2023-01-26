PBM still intact, Sng wishes all the best to those who leave 

KUCHING (Jan 26): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has insisted that the party is still intact in Sarawak.

Although he admitted to the claim on the dissolution of PBM committees in other states, he said the committees in Kelantan and Terengganu, on the other hand, have been successfully restructured and news of their new respective state level chairmen has been sent to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders in writing.

“As for Perlis and Pahang, the party will not reactivate any part there for now,” Sng told The Borneo Post’s sister paper, Utusan Borneo today.

According to Sng, PBM is currently in the restructuring process with new divisions being created, while some divisions have lapsed in their registration with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

He noted that although the division was announced in Pahang and Selayang recently, any dissolution of the division can only be done by PBM headquarters after consultation with the relevant authorities.

For PBM, he insisted that the parts that have been registered will remain until the end of this year.

Sng, who is also Julau MP, said other states such as Penang, Perak, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Selangor, Federal Territories and Sabah should also be involved in the restructuring process after the Chinese New Year celebration.

“For new divisions that are previously established but have lapsed in submitting their meeting minutes, those divisions will not be reactivated for the time being,” he said.

Regarding the announcement of the dissolution of any of the party’s division or state division, Sng said no one has the right to make such an announcement.

“This kind of decision can only be made by the Supreme Council, not through an announcement made to the media by any leader,” he stressed.

PBM Negeri Sembilan on Wednesday announced the dissolution and resignation of all members of the state committee, division, wing of the party’s Youth and Women’s movement due to a loss of faith in Sng’s leadership.

For this, Sng questioned the legitimacy of the dissolution of several state party committees, to which he claimed to have yet receive any official notice of dissolution or resignation from the committee.

“As for the announcement of the resignation of the committee members in the PBM division in Pahang and Negeri Sembilan, and the Selayang division, the party did not receive any single letter.

“However, if there are members who want to leave, I wish them the best. But please do it according to the party constitution,” said Sng.