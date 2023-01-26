Police: 1,591 road accidents on eighth day of Op Selamat 19

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recorded a total of 1,591 road accidents nationwide on the eighth day of Op Selamat 19 yesterday (Jan 25).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said it involved 1,891 vehicles with cars recording the highest number of cases at 1,341.

“This was followed by four-wheel drive vehicles with 241 cases; motorcycles (209); lorries (44); vans (41); buses (11); taxis (3) and one ambulance,” he said in a statement today.

Op Selamat 19 is implemented nationwide for 10 days from Jan 18 to 27 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive period. — Bernama