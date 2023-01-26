Prove elements of corruption in GE15 in court, DPM Fadillah tells those dissatisfied with election results

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 26): Just bring and dispute the 15th general election (GE15) results in court if there were evidence of corruption, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said the court is the most appropriate place to solve the issue should there be any party who were dissatisfied with election results, especially that of the GE15 last November.

“If dissatisfied, go on bring the case to court and prove why the results should be annulled due to corrupt exercise,” he told a press conference after attending the Plantation and Commodities Ministry’s New Year Mandate ceremony here today.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his recent tweet claimed that the GE15 was the most corrupt of all elections held in Malaysia as bribes were given openly to the voters just before they went in to vote.

Fadillah, who is also senior vice president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) said anyone can make such a claim without providing solid evidence.

“We have many agencies to handle such issues. Let them do their job. If there is a case, let them file it in court,” he added. ― Bernama