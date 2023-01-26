Rhinos to start 2023 with busy schedules

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Sabah FC will go into the Super League 2023 campaign with consecutive fixtures against newly promoted sides.

The Rhinos will open the new season with back-to-back home games at the Likas Stadium starting with PDRM FC on February 25 before taking on Kelantan United FC on March 1.

The state senior squad will then travel to Kuching to play against Kuching City FC on March 6, according to the fixtures released by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Thursday.

Sabah’s FC opening three games opponents, along with Kelantan FC, are the new teams promoted from the Premier League.

In all, 14 teams will be involved in the restructured Super League with each team playing a total of 26 matches – 13 in each of the first and second round.

For 2022 third place winners Sabah FC, the much anticipated league games will certainly be against defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

JDT will host the first round league meeting at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on March 31 before the teams meet again at the Likas Stadium on August 9.

Sabah FC will wrap up the league campaign with a home game against Kedah Darul Aman FC on December 17.

Sabah FC’s full first round fixtures are against PDRM FC (February 25), Kelantan United FC (March 1), Kuching City FC (March 6 – away), Sri Pahang FC (March 12 – away), Penang FC (March 17), JDT (March 31 – away), Kuala Lumpur City FC (April 5), Negeri Sembilan FC (April 10 – away), Kelantan FC (April 18), Selangor FC (April 26 – away), Terenganu FC (May 19), Perak FC (May 23) and Kedah Darul Aman FC (June 2 – away).

The second round league matches will see Sabah FC take on PDRM FC away on June 8, Kelantan United FC (June 26 – away), Kuching City FC (July 8), Sri Pahang FC (July 15), Penang FC (July 30 – away), JDT (August 9), Kuala Lumpur City FC (August 13 – away), Negeri Sembilan FC (August 26), Kelantan FC (September 29 – away), Selangor (October 29), Terengganu FC (November 24 – away), Perak FC (December 3 – away) and Kedah Darul Aman FC (December 17).

Apart from the Super League, Sabah FC will also be involved in the FA Cup where the Rhinos will feature in the Round-of-16 in the middle of April as well as the Malaysia Cup which is expected to commence after the conclusion of the league first round fixtures.

In addition to that, the Rhinos will also be making a return to Asian club competition in the AFC Cup, which is scheduled to start in September.

For the record, Sabah FC will also be represented in MFL Cup (President Cup), a development-oriented under-23 competition introduced this year following the Super League revamp.

Meanwhile, the Datuk Ong Kim Swee-led Sabah FC will leave for Thailand on Friday as part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming Malaysian League campaign.

It is learnt that the Rhinos will play four pre-season matches in Thailand against Seoul FC followed by two Thai clubsides before wrapping the overseas stint with a game against a Danish club.

The team are expected to return home on February 5.

For the new season, manager-cum-head coach Kim Swee has recruited several established players to add quality and depth to the squad, especially with the demanding schedules playing in four competitions.

Among them are English-born Malaysia international striker Darren Lok, Daniel Ting, Danial Haqim, Dinesh Rajasingham, S Kumaahran, Jafri Firdaus Chew and Irfan Zakaria as well as foreign imports Gabriel Peres, Telmo Castanheira and Jacob Njoku.