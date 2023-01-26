Road leading to Kpg Siru Dayak cut-off due to soil erosion, says Lundu police chief

KUCHING (Jan 26): Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said the road leading to Kampung Siru Dayak has been cut-off due to soil erosion which occurred last night.

Damataries added that the soil erosion at Jalan Kampung Siru Dayak is believed to have occurred due to the continuous heavy rain since 4pm yesterday.

“We have informed the Lundu Public Works Department on the matter for immediate attention,” said Damataries in a statement today.

He added that the incident was reported by personnel from the Sematan police station who discovered the soil erosion at around 11pm last night.

For the villagers in Kampung Siru Dayak to leave their village, they could use Jalan Utama Pan Borneo or Jalan Kampung Pueh as an alternative.

Meanwhie, Damataries pointed out that the flood has also cut-off the road leading to Kampung Sebat Melayu/Kampung Sebat Dayak since 4pm yesterday.

The floodwaters, he said, have made the road impassable for vehicles.

“Jalan Utama Pan Borneo is the only alternative route for the villagers now,” he added.