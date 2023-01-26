SJKC Chee Mung student wins Peace Poster Contest 2022

MIRI (Jan 26): Chai Wen Wen from SJKC Chee Mung has recently won the Peace Poster Contest 2022 competition held for schools in Batu Niah and Sibuti area.

The competition was organised by the Lions Clubs International of District 308-A2 Region 4 in collaboration with nine other Lions Club in Zone 9 and Zone 10.

Elijah Rodney also from SJKC Chee Mung was announced first runner-up with Martina Machanda from SMK Subis as second runner-up.

Meanwhile, winners of the consolation prize were Helen Liew Guan Tong (SJKC Chee Mung), Jackson Juggie (SK Batu Niah), Wellyna Dorothy Leun (SK Batu Niah), Geovern Vira Payan Yong (SJKC Chung Hua Sibuti), Nuraryyana Alisya Wong (SJKC Chung Hua Sibuti) and Damin Arrissya Binti Abdullah (SJKC Chin Nam).

Prizes were presented to the winners throughout the month of January at the recipients’ respective school by members of Lions Club of Batu Niah led by its president Andy Jong Wan Joon.

The contest had a total of 22 participants from five schools: SK Batu Niah, SJKC Chee Mung, SMK Subis, SJKC Chin Nam and SJKC Chung Hua.

As one of the annual major projects held by Lions Clubs International, the contest themed ‘Lead with Compassion’ aimed at creating awareness and understanding of ‘world peace’ amongst children at a young age.