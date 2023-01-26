Tegas partners with Yayasan Peneraju to empower tech talents in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 26): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) through its Digital Village and Digital Innovation Hub is partnering with Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (YPPB) for the 2023 Tegas Tech Immersion Programme (TTIP) which will run from March until August this year.

The programme seeks to empower unemployed and fresh graduates to jumpstart their career in the digital innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, in line with the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The Tegas Tech Immersion Programme has been designed to offer local tech talents an end-to-end experience, from enhancing their existing skill sets, whilst expanding their mindset and experience through real-world projects, mentorship and training.

“This programme provides a tech skilling experience that connects tech talents more readily with new job opportunities,” said Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

TTIP was first introduced as a pilot programme in 2022.

It gained the support from YPPB who became Tegas’ first strategic partner for the programme in 2023, while YPPB is an agency that has been mandated to increase the quality, quantity, and relevance of Bumiputera talents in a high-income economy through academic education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), professional, technology, and specialist certifications funding programmes.

YPPB has to date trained over 46,000 talents nationwide through its more than 370 funding programmes, and is fulfilling demand from the industry by supplying a quality workforce.

The first cohort will run from March to August this year in collaboration with Tegas ecosystem partners and programme alumni (startups), namely Petronas Digital, Moredoor, ERM Planet, FutureLab, Kloena Digital, UAS Mapping, Borneo Digital, Timogah, Satok Bridge Digital and many more.

“I would like to thank our strategic partner, Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera and all Tegas ecosystem partners for supporting this first of its kind residency programme in Sarawak,” said the Tegas chairman.

Meanwhile, Tegas chief executive officer Udin Bujang said during this programme, participants will get a chance to be in charge of projects such as improving the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) of a website, develop digital marketing strategies and campaigns as well as designing and developing new products.

He added that participants will also have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves with the startup that they are working with by being in charge of implementing a project within the startup, which in return becomes an added value towards their professional growth as well as portfolio.

“The available positions through the Tegas ecosystem partners and alumni among others are junior game developer, junior web developer, junior mobile developer, junior backend developer, junior digital marketing and junior business development.

“The benefits of the programme include a monthly allowance of RM 1,500 as well as access to Tegas Digital Village and Digital Innovation Hub in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri,” he said.

The programme is open to Sarawakian Bumiputera who are unemployed and fresh graduates with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.50 and above.

Other criteria also require participants to be able to commit throughout the six months and be passionate about digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Applications are now open and only 20 participants will be selected. Eligible participants can apply for this programme at bit.ly/TTIP-23C1.