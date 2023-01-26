Three new Sabah assistant ministers sworn in

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Three new assistant ministers took their oath before Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today, Friday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said with the new appointments, a reshuffle of the existing assistant ministers was also carried out.

“Today’s appointments and reshuffle of assistant ministers is a continuing effort to consolidate and strengthen the government administration.

“The appointment of assistant ministers was to fill two positions left vacant by Datuk James Ratib, former Agriculture and Fisheries Assistant Minister who is now Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing and Datuk Jasnih Daya who chose to relinguish his Assistant Finance Minister post to make way for the appointment of others.

“To build a strong team, I have appointed Datuk Ruslan Muharam from PBS as Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, whereas Peto Galim and Tan Lee Fatt from Pakatan Harapan will assume their role as Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Assistant Minister of Finance respectively to add to the existing inclusive administration,” he said in a statement.

Four current assistant ministers involved in the exchange of portfolios are Dato’ Sri Dr Ruddy Awah (Rural Development), Datuk Harun Durabi (Science, Technology and Innovation), Datuk Fairuz Renddan (Youth and Sports) and Datuk Andi Suryady Bandy (Industrial Development).

Ruddy and Fairuz are from GRS while Harun and Andi Suryady are from Umno-BN.

“I have stressed the importance for the State Government under my leadership to function as a cohesive team who share the same aspirations built on mutual trust and respect.

“We need a strong team to push our development momentum and to fulfill our election pledges for the people and state,” he said.