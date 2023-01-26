Unimas holding FACA Fest 2023 now until Feb 10

KUCHING (Jan 25): The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts (FACA) is holding the FACA Fest 2023 from now until Feb 10.

Unimas in a statement said there will be 14 programmes during the 10-day festival.

Among the programmes are the opening concert by Iban crooner Ramles Walter; the Bazaar FACA Fest Unimas; Beyblade Battle: All Out Attack; Animation Webinar; Cik Yahx fashion show; kayak race competition; SakArt (Sarawak-Kalimantan Barat) art exhibition; FACA Fest Neon Night Run; Lecture Series Webinar; Curatorial Talk Webinar; closing performance by singer Dalia Farhana and more.

One of the festival’s main highlights is a mini-concert featuring Indonesian singer Cakra Khan tonight at Arena Gemilang DeTAR Putra Unimas.

FACA Fest 2023 programme advisor Sharizam Hamzah said Cakra’s first-time appearance in Sarawak was fully organised by 87 students from the Arts Management programme with the help of Unimas management, FACA, Sarawak State Secretary’s Office and the Malaysian Immigration Department.

“Last year, a team of students from the Arts Management programme managed to do an international-level event online with Indonesian singer Angga Candra, as well as organised an art exhibition involving over 15 artists from various countries including Russia, the United States of America, Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

“This year, I challenged a group of junior students to do something extraordinary by bringing the famous singer who has millions of fans in Malaysia, namely Cakra Khan, to perform physically in a mini concert in conjunction with the FACA Fest 2023,” said Sharizam.

He said the group of students took up this challenge and negotiated with Cakra’s label and recording management.

He further thanked every personnel involved in organising the festival and the concert.