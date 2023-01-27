22 electricity substations in Pitas closed

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is monitoring electricity supply in Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas following flash floods in the three districts since Wednesday.

SESB Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir Idris Mohd Noor said SESB’s technical teams are on standby to ensure the situation is under control at all installations owned by the company.

Idris said SESB had to close 22 electricity substations in Pitas for public safety purposes which have affected electricity supply to Kampung Bawang and several villages along Jalan Kinabungan, while electricity supply to Kudat and Kota Marudu is under control.

“SESB will also ensure all complaints received will be dealt with accordingly once the situation is safe to do so,” he said in a statement on Friday.

SESB has received several complaints of fallen trees hitting electricity lines and its teams are working to fix the problem, he said.

Idris however said work to restore electricity supply is expected to be delayed as several roads have been cut off or impassable due to the flood, while the company also has to take into account safety factors and unfavorable weather.

Public who wish to report any complaints can do so through SESB Careline 15454, 088-515000 or WhatsApp 019-852 5427.