Abang Johari continues Chinese New Year visits in Miri

MIRI (Jan 27): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg continued his Chinese New Year visits in Miri yesterday.

Abang Johari was accompanied by his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang in the visit to house of Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He later proceeded to Shin Yang Group founder Tan Sri Ling Chiong Ho’s residence in Luak Bay, before heading to Samling Group of Companies, Tan Sri Datuk Yaw Teck Seng’s family residence at Jalan Marina.

Later in the afternoon, Abang Johari headed to the residence of Miri Mayor Adam Yii in Pujut 5B, before ending his visit at the house of a local businessman Chung Tai Yu in Bakam.

The entourage included Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Women and Children’s Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; as well as Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.