Awg Tengah: S’wak open to cooperate with Brunei to build hydropower dam on Trusan River

KUCHING (Jan 27): Sarawak is open to cooperating with Brunei for the construction of a hydropower dam on the Trusan River in Lawas, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the Brunei sultanate had previously expressed interest “to take some equity in the development of the hydropower in Trusan”.

“We have done the feasibility study and the technical study. If we are going to go ahead with the construction of the dam, and if Brunei is still interested to be involved together, then we are open to it,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation’s (STIDC) 50th anniversary gathering today.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said cooperation in renewable energy is something which has been discussed with Brunei all this while.

“We want to work with Brunei if they need energy from us to fulfill their commitment. At least 10 per cent of the energy generation mix must come from renewable energy – that is the commitment of countries under the Paris Agreement.

“More than 70 per cent of our capacity for power comes from hydro – a renewable energy – so we are prepared to cooperate,” he said when asked to comment on the matters raised during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent audience with the Sultan of Brunei.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, said in terms of investment, there are many sectors where Sarawak can cooperate with Brunei such as manufacturing, oil and gas (in particular, downstream industries), food security and others.

“There are opportunities for us to work together. We only facilitate, but the most important thing is to have B2B (business-to-business) engagement. It could pave the way for investment in any field that are of interest to both, including the tourism sector.

“We have agreed to have a joint promotion of Sarawak, Brunei and Sabah to utilise air connectivity and have also discussed about events and activities,” he said, adding that a Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office will be established this year to facilitate Sarawak-Brunei tourism and trade relations.

On the demarcation of boundaries between Sarawak and Brunei, Awang Tengah said it is still an ongoing process.

“The boundary is long – about 528 kilometres in length. So far, about 128 kilometres have already been surveyed. These are works that are still ongoing,” he said.