Betong longhouse on high alert after flood waters enter homes

KUCHING (Jan 27): Residents of Rumah Garit in Lidong Baru, Betong are on high alert after Sungai Lidong burst its banks and flood waters entered their homes last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said flood waters started to fill the longhouse around 11.15pm.

Betong fire station personnel arrived at the scene around 1.15am and found the water level had reached around 45cm.

However, no orders to evacuate were given as most of the longhouse folk could move to the second-storey of the building.

It is understood that the 12-door longhouse is home to 96 residents.

They have been advised to contact the authorities should the water level continue to increase.