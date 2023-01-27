Bishop: Kapit to have church for Anglicans

SIBU (Jan 27): An Anglican church is proposed to be built in Kapit, says the Bishop of the Anglican Church of Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam, The Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute.

According to him, it is his long-term plan to have the church built in Kapit.

“Building an Anglican church in Kapit is one of our long-term missions.

“Before talking about it (building a church) and its existence, where our Anglican community in Kapit is, that’s where the ‘church’ is, even though physically we still don’t have a church there,” he told reporters when met at St John’s Church here recently.

Danald said this when asked to comment on his visit to Kapit for several days starting from Jan 17.

According to him, they plan to place a pastor or priest there on a permanent basis.

“Within these six months, we will place a priest, deacon or an individual authorised to lead the prayer there.

“For a while, we will use the Light House in Kapit to pray, after that we may rent or buy a shop,” he said.

He informed that erecting the church building will take time and requires certain processes.

“We can’t wait for the physical building of this church to be built, we have to start first in Kapit because we really want to build a church there,” he stressed.

He explained that all affairs in Kapit will be looked after by St John’s Sibu Church under Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau.

“We don’t know until when St John’s Sibu Church will be responsible for looking after the affairs of our centre in Kapit, maybe for a few years.

“But what is important is our efforts to establish Anglican institutions in the Rajang Valley area such as in Kapit including Song and Kanowit under the supervision of St John’s Church which plays an important role,” he explained.

Touching on his visit to Kapit, Danald said that there are Anglicans there who come from outside Kapit, working as civil servants, businessmen and who have settled there.

He said there was no official community there but it could be called a ‘protem community’.

“Our arrival of 15 people was to approach them and come to them. In Kapit, at the time of our meeting there were 20 of them but we believe it is more than that including Kanowit and Song from the longhouses.

“Their welcome was very encouraging when we came to greet them and they were happy when they saw priests and bishops coming to Kapit themselves,” he said.

On a related matter, Danald informed that they cooperate with and support a Christian non-governmental organisation (NGO), namely Light House, which plays a major role in the community in terms of empowering the community, economy, standard of living, agriculture, education, scholarship and culture.

“We want to emulate them to play a big role in the rural community. Because the business of the church is not just about praying because it is holistic, that’s why we are working with this Light House.

“That’s one of the reasons we came to Kapit because we want to help rural residents, especially in terms of attracting interest in STEM learning regardless of religious background, we want to work with other NGOs as well as other professors and universities,” he explained.

He added that he wants his institution to play a wider role when it is established in Kapit later to serve other people besides Anglicans and seek membership.

In addition to holding meetings with Anglicans in Kapit, he also held meetings with leaders of other churches and was further graced by the presence of the director of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Datu Jack Aman Luat.