Chinese nationals fined RM10,000 each for attempting to bribe Immigration officer at KIA

KUCHING (Jan 27): Two Chinese nationals have been fined RM10,000 each in default five months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to offering a bribe of RM100 to an Immigration officer as inducement to forbear health screening at Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Jan 1.

Pu Zaocheng, 36, and Xia Bobin, 35, from China appeared before Sessions Court Judge Steve Ritikos yesterday.

He also ordered for them to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for their further action.

Initially on Jan 1, the men had pleaded not guilty to the charge but later changed their plea to guilty.

They committed an offence under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) and (b) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a jail term of not more than 20 years and a fine five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

They had been on custodial remand at Puncak Borneo Prison here since Jan 1.

It is understood that Pu and Xia’s passports have a special entry pass condition which says they have to go to the Kuching Immigration office before the pass expires.

It is also understood that on the day they committed the offence, the pass had three days before expiry but they could not go to the Kuching Immigration Office as ordered.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Latif prosecuted the case, while Pu and Xia were unrepresented by legal counsel.