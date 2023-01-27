Cops arrest second suspect in Kuching coffeeshop robbery   

KUCHING (Jan 27): Police arrested the second suspect believed to have been involved in the robbery of a coffeeshop at Jalan Stutong on Jan 24 around 7.30pm last night.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the 23-year-old has a few past criminal records involving drugs and housebreaking cases.

“During the arrest, we also seized a vehicle and other items that were used by the suspect during the robbery,” he told reporters at the Kuching district police headquarters today.

He also said the suspect will be remanded today for further investigation.

On Jan 25, police picked up the first suspect at a house here around 9.30pm.

Ahsmon had said the 36-year-old suspect has seven past criminal records related to drug abuse.

Early this week, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording showing the robbery at the coffeeshop went viral on social media.

During the incident, two masked men, one of whom was armed, were seen entering the coffeeshop.

Inside the premises were a worker and two customers seated at separate tables.

One suspect was also seen to have acted aggressively; shoving and swinging a chair at the worker who, fearing for his safety, surrendered his belongings.

Despite seeing the worker raising his arms as a sign of ‘surrender’ the suspect continued to swing the plastic chair at the worker.

After relieving the worker of his belongings, the suspect proceeded to rob one of the customers.

Also seen on the CCTV footage was the getaway car.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 397 of the same Code for armed robbery or with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.