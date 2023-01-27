Demak Laut NGOs receive grants totalling RM118,000

KUCHING (Jan 27): A total of 15 Demak Laut non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have received grants amounting to RM118,000.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni presented the funds during a brief ceremony held at Baitul Makmur, Medan Raya here on Thursday.

Dr Hazland, who is also Demak Laut assemblyman, said the annual grants seek to help NGOs in his constituency to carry out their planned activities.

He reminded each NGO to use the funds as best as possible to benefit all their members, whether directly or indirectly.

Among the NGOs that received the grants were the Chung Hua Parent-Teacher Association, Al-Quran Teachers Association, ZDance Kuching Club, Kuching District Office Welfare and Social Fund, Muslim Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Perkim), Sarawak State Taekwondo Association (WTF), Zikir and Hadrah An-Nur Group, and Sarawak Matriculation College.