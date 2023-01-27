Dozens of Muslims, including children, gather in front of Swedish Embassy in KL to protest Quran burning in Stockholm

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Some 80 people from a local hardline Muslim group calling itself Hizbut Tahrir have gathered in front of the Swedish Embassy here in a show of protest against the burning of the Quran in Stockholm last week.

About 15 young children were spotted among the protesters who began assembling here at about 8.30am.

The group held up an assortment of flags, banners and posters – some which read “Does your religion teach you to insult others?” and “Our Prophet, Our Honour” – while chanting anti-Western sentiments in Malay like “hancur Sweden, hancur Barat” (destroy Sweden, destroy the West).

The pro-caliphate group leader Mu’adz Abu Thalhah who was equipped with a cordless microphone said three representatives from Hizbut Tahrir will hand over a memorandum of their objections to the Quran burning to the Swedish Embassy officials.

Last Saturday, Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan who leads a Danish party called Stram Kurs (which means Hard Line) burnt a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, sparking outrage across the Muslim world.

However, Swedish authorities have said Paludan’s act did not violate its laws.

Malaysia has condemned the Quran burning with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calling it a vile act and a hate crime last Monday, in a “grave provocation” to the more than two billion Muslims worldwide.

Yesterday, Anwar expressed his support for Muslims to hold protests against the Swedish government even as he stressed the need for Muslims to bridge the divide with non-believers through intellectual engagements by educating critics about Islam.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has also put out a statement deploring Paludan’s action as “an expression of hatred towards Muslims”.

More Muslims are expected to turn up outside the Swedish Embassy here later today to register their protest. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME