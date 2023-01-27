Flash flood: Kg Sebat evacuees given green light to return home

KUCHING (Jan 27): All of the villagers affected by flash floods in Kampung Sebat, Sematan near here were allowed to return home at 1.49pm today.

The green light was given to them after authorities deemed their homes as safe and no longer inundated by flood waters.

On Jan 25, a total of 17 families comprising 56 individuals were moved to the flood relief centre at the village’s multipurpose hall at 11.15pm.

However, it was also discovered that the hall was also partially affected by the flood, which led to the usage of SK Sebat as the second relief centre.

Prior to the order to move, the village had been inundated by flood waters measuring to about 45cm high on the morning of Jan 25.

The Civil Defence Force said the flash flood was due to continuous heavy rain and high tide.