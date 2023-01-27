Forestry Dept to use drones to detect illegal activities in Sarawak’s denser forest areas

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Sarawak Forestry Department plans to use drones to check unabated poaching and illegal activities in the state’s dense forest areas.

Its director Datu Hamden Mohammad said the department had acquired the use of drone cameras to better manage and improve monitoring operations of the forest and had imparted training to 25 staff in the use of these drones.

“The Sarawak Forestry Department was certified as the first public agency to obtain a remote-control pilot competency rating that also meet the criteria set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for all drone operators implemented by the Drone Technical Centre Kuching, Drone Academy Asia and Chemsain Consultant Sdn Bhd.

“We hope this training can be continued to improve knowledge and give new experiences to the staff of the Sarawak Forestry Department to better manage and look after the forest in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Hamden said with drone cameras, the forest guards can be alerted at any moment about illegal activities happening in the forest.

“The advantages of drone technology compared to other conventional methods by the staff of the Sarawak Forestry Department is that it can save costs and improve the effectiveness of operations, forest enforcement and monitoring.

“This is because it is the latest and most suitable method to enter areas of degraded forests which are difficult to do manually,” he said.

Hamden added this participation shows the Sarawak Forest Department is committee in adopting technology in line with the state’s goal of becoming a progressive state by 2030.