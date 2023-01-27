Health Ministry to bring Miri Hospital on par with Sarawak General Hospital

MIRI (Jan 27): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is planning to raise the standards of Miri Hospital to be on par with the Sarawak General Hospital, said its deputy minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He made this call after accompanying Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri on a visit to the Miri Hospital Anjung Kasih facility here today.

“Sarawak has a total of 49 specialists and Miri will also have a close number of specialists to cater to clusters in the northern region.

“Improvements will also be carried out for Limbang Hospital, where we will upgrade it from a minor specialist to major specialist,” he told reporters in a press conference held after the visit.

On the Anjung Kasih facility, Lukanisman said there will be an increased need for it as the number of patients will rise with the upgrading of Miri Hospital in the next 10 years under the MOH’s Health White Paper.

“It is an important facility as it provides accommodation, especially to underprivileged members of the community who have to accompany their loved ones for treatment at the hospital or who are coming in for their own daily treatment.

“As we can see from the location of Miri Hospital, it is the main one for the northern region. In fact, today we have a patient coming all the way from Limbang as there is no bone specialist to treat her there. In one way or another, Anjung Kasih helps lessen the burden of outstation patients and their accompanying family members when they come for long-term treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Lukanisman said once Miri Hospital is upgraded, it may also see an increase of patients coming from Bintulu, Belaga and rural areas in Baram.

Touching on the construction of the new building for Miri Hospital, he said that MOH is closely monitoring the project to ensure it is on track and completed by 2024.

“We expect the project to be ready and fully-operational as early as the first quarter of 2025,” he said.