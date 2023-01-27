Kuching cops get second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

KUCHING (Jan 27): Kuching district police personnel received their second Covid-19 vaccine booster dose at their headquarters this morning.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah told the media as front-liners it is important for the police to be protected from the virus.

“We are also supporting the Ministry of Health and the Malaysian government’s efforts to control and eventually stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

Ahsmon said 202 police personnel of different ranks and staff from the district headquarters and police stations would receive their booster shots today.

He also thanked the Ministry of Health for the booster programme, which is being held for the first time at the headquarters.

Similar programmes are expected to be held in other police districts soon.