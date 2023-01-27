MA63: MoE adopts open attitude, ready to improve education in S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Ministry of Education (MoE) has adopted an open attitude and is ready to improve all aspects related to education in Sarawak to be in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the commitment was conveyed by her to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when she paid a courtesy call on him at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here today.

“Education issues in Sarawak are among the MoE’s focus, especially on matters related to MA63 and the principle of education for all.

“We will prioritise access to education and (solving the issue of) dilapidated schools in Sarawak,” she told reporters after the visit.

On Thursday, efforts to restore dilapidated schools in Sarawak will be among the federal government’s main focus in the 2023 Budget.

She said in Sarawak the ministry had identified 455 dilapidated schools which are on a scale of six and 113 dilapidated schools on a scale of seven.

Schools assessed to be on a scale of six and seven refer to those with hazardous building condition which are unsafe for use.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the MoE had also agreed to hold the Sarawak Premier’s Cup Debate Competition as an effort to further strengthen the use of the Malay language among students. — Bernama