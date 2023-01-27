Political analyst: PBM without direction, Sng to seek support of own people first

KUCHING (Jan 27): The sacking of big names in Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has caused its members to lose trust and confidence in its president Datuk Larry Sng, said political analyst Professor Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

According to Jayum, PBM now has no direction since the sacked members were those with ‘big names’ and who were well-known and respected in politics.

“Due to this, PBM has no direction after this because there are no more respected and known big names to attract support for PBM,” he said.

Jayum said this when asked to comment on PBM Negeri Sembilan’s announcement on the dissolution and resignation of all State Committee Members, Divisions, Youth and Women Movement Wings of the party due to loss of trust and confidence in Sng’s leadership.

For the record, Sng, who is Julau MP, defended his seat under the PBM ticket in the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19.

Following the sacking of former Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and PBM Secretary General Nor Hizwan Ahmad, together with 11 other party members who were also among 13 individuals given a show cause letter by the PBM Disciplinary Committee on Dec 19, Jayum thus questioned Sng’s capability as the party’s leader.

Jayum opined that although Sng had gained the trust of the people of Julau, PBM under his leadership would not be able to make a positive impact following the latest development in his own party.

“How can he (Sng) lead his party without a big name like Zuraida? Members of his party who are mostly from Peninsular Malaysia do not want him to be a party leader too. He cannot even manage his own party and the party seems to have no direction at the moment.

“As a matter of fact, Sng himself was not looked upon by the unity government and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government just comes to show it,” said Jayum.

“Sng is a political leader who only receives support from the people of Julau and if he wants to prove his mantle, he should let go of the Julau parliamentary seat and run for any Chinese majority seat instead,” he added.

Jayum asserted that if Sng is determined to lead the political party, he should first have to gain the support of his own people, so that he will also receive support and respect from others to advance in politics.