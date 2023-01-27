Search for man lost at sea near Kg Pasir Pandak to resume tomorrow

KUCHING (Jan 27): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a man believed to be lost at sea near Kampung Pasir Pandak since Jan 26 will continue tomorrow.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the operation was suspended yesterday evening due to unfavourable weather conditions and resumed today in three sectors.

“The search in the first sector was conducted in the area where the victim was allegedly last seen, while the second sector covers the area from Pulau Salak up to the Santubong bridge. For the third sector, the search was conducted in areas from the Damai Golf Club to Pulau Kera and Sedungus.

“As of 12pm today, the police have yet to receive any report of a missing person. At 5.55pm, the operation was called off and will continue tomorrow morning,” said Bomba in a statement.

On Thursday, it was reported that the victim allegedly fell from his boat while heading towards Sedungus Salak from Kampung Pasir Pandak.

The incident was witnessed by a few individuals, who called up Bomba for assistance.

Based on the witness’s accounts, the man was wearing a black T-shirt and was on his boat heading towards Sedungus Salak from Kampung Pasir Pandak.

After a few minutes, the witness saw the boat bobbing in the sea while the man was nowhere in sight.

The witness also claimed that the boat either sank or drifted out to sea as it became barely visible to her eyes.