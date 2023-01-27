Temple’s lion dance troupes not short of bookings this CNY

KAPIT (Jan 27): The Chinese New Year festive period has been a busy time for lion dance performers from Tai Pek Kong Hock Leong Ten Temple, with bookings from business premises and private homes.

Temple management board member Kong Siau Chi, who has been leading the lion dance troupes on their rounds, said they had been on the move nearly non-stop since the third day of Chinese New Year.

“Today (Jan 26) is the fifth day of the celebration and we are still fulfilling bookings in Kapit town.

“After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, we are back visiting celebrants to wish them a happy Chinese New Year,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said the temple has two troupes that perform separately and are given token angpows by the celebrants at the end of each performance.

“Our performers are mainly youths as well some adults aged under 25 years. Most are Chinese but we do have a number of Dayak members.

“Lion dances add to the mood of the festival and symbolizes good luck, prosperity and happiness in the new year,” he added.