Umno leaders trickle in for Supreme Council meet tonight as Khairy, Noh’s fate up in the air

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Umno politicians have started arriving at Menara Dato’ Onn for its Supreme Council meeting tonight, which among others will decide dates for the party’s internal polls and the fates of some that were deemed saboteurs.

So far, those spotted arriving for the meeting were: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Noh, along with Khairy Jamaluddin and five other unnamed Tanjong Karang leaders, will reportedly face disciplinary action for allegedly sabotaging the party.

Former Rembau MP Khairy is under the spotlight after alleging in a TikTok video that “imported delegates” were involved in the party’s annual general assembly earlier this time that aimed to rig the votes for the upcoming Umno internal election.

The matter was later denied by other Umno top leaders, and threats of disciplinary action came.

Earlier today, a report from Utusan Malaysia cited a letter shared by an unnamed source informing Noh and the five Tanjung Karang division leaders that they are to give their statements before Umno’s disciplinary board on January 30.

Noh resigned as Selangor Umno chief last November, saying that he had lost his confidence in party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Yesterday, Zahid also mentioned a large-scale “cleansing” of the party will ensue, focusing on those who sabotaged the party and its candidates in the recent general election (GE15).

Besides that, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said yesterday that the meeting would cover election dates for the party’s divisions and branches to pave the way for internal leadership polls.

Selections at the divisional and branch level have to be finalised prior to the Umno election, which must be held before May 19, he said. — Malay Mail