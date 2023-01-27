Unemployed man jailed 4 months for threatening police officer

KUCHING (Jan 27): An unemployed man was sentenced to four months in jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation, to wit, threatening to kill a police officer last year.

Syaifuddin Ti Morni, 38, made the plea before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up to seven years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zaiton also ordered his jail sentence to take effect on the day of his arrest.

Syaifuddin committed the offence at Padawan District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 3.55am on Dec 12, last year.

Based on the facts of case, Syaifuddin committed criminal intimidation by swearing to God that he would kill the police officer (kamek keluar tok kamek akan bunuh sidak polis tok semua demi Allah kamek akan bunuh),and interrupting his work.

The threatening words were also heard by police personnel on-duty that morning.

He was arrested on the same day and it is understood that he was arrested for a drug-related offence.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Syaifuddin was unrepresented by a counsel.