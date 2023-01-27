‘Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM’ programme held in S’wak for first time

SIBU (Jan 27): Around 200 women from DUN Nangka and Daro took part in the ‘Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM’ entrepreneurship programme at Dewan Lakis here, yesterday.

According to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, it is the first time for the programme to be held in Sarawak.

“This programme is an incentive given to women to start generating income with small capital in the field of e-commerce and small businesses that are not included under the scheme in the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, TEKUN and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM).

“Since the launch of this programme last year, this is the first time it is being held in Sarawak and in Sibu,” said Nancy.

She added the programme’s implementation uses a psychoeducation approach through the Local Social Support Centre (PSSS) to increase awareness and encourage the exploration of new knowledge through emotional support for women – to be more prepared to start a new life after going through a divorce, physical or emotional abuse, increased costs subsistence, or loss of income resulting from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“This programme also aims to empower the economy of target groups, especially women, by optimizing individual potential based on their skills, so that they do not continue to depend entirely on government assistance.

“Participants will be assessed and monitored through courses provided by government departments and agencies such as INSKEN, SOCSO- as well as sharing of experiences and tips from successful entrepreneurs to prepare the participants to enter the business field,” she said.

Nancy also said that a total of 14,770 women have benefited from Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM’s assistance to run their businesses.

“Here I would like to call on the participants of this programme to help other women, perhaps by providing job opportunities or through knowledge sharing.

“This initiative aims to empower women throughout the country including Sarawak- as it trains and supports women to start a business so that they can be economically independent, especially women who have lost their income, women who are the main breadwinner or single mothers,” she added.