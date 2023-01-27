Water supply restored at several areas in Tanjung Manis

SARIKEI (Jan 27): The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) has restored water supply to the affected areas in Tanjung Manis and nearby villages such as Kampung Rajang, Kampung Jerijih and Kampung Belawai here.

According to the information shared on DUN Sarawak N41 Kuala Rajang Facebook page on Thursday, JBALB had successfully traced and identified the source of the problem which had affected local residents for the past two weeks prior to Chinese New Year celebration.

“The recent dry taps were caused by leakage of main pipe along Jalan Golf, Tanjung Manis due to connection works on new main pipes and installation of air valve by Pan Borneo Highway project contractor at Jalan Bulat and Jalan Jakar on Jan 12,” said the social media page administrator.

JBALB has taken immediate action to fix the problem, he added.

The water woes issue had caused uproar among the villagers, where some turned to the social media to vent out.

One affected resident even challenged local elected representatives to stay in the village throughout the water crisis to experience what they were going through, while another lamented on the water disruptions that have been constantly affecting the villagers since 2011.