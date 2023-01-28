Academician: Ban all gifts, sweet promises during election campaign to prevent corruption

KUCHING (Jan 28): An academician has proposed to ban all forms of gifts and sweet promises during election campaign to keep corruption at bay.

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Laws associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Election Commission (EC) can study such proposal as a means of taking drastic action against corruption particularly during election campaign.

“The MACC and EC need to address several questions so that the public have clarity over the definition and examples of corruption, such as, are sweet promises made during election campaign fall under the category of corruption?” he asked in a statement today.

Muzaffar said MACC had defined corruption as an act of giving or receiving any gratification or reward in the form of cash or in-kind of high value for performing a task in relation to one’s job description.

He said under section 3 of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694), gratification means, among others, money, donation, gift, loan, fee, reward, property, financial benefit or any other similar advantage.

He added that any office, dignity, employment or services and agreement to give employment or render services in any capacity also meant gratification.

Under the same Act, he said the general penalty for any corruption-related offences is a maximum 20-year jail and a minimum fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher.

“As the leading agency in the country dealing with the crime of corruption, the MACC must play an active role to deal with such issue.

“MACC must constantly monitor the situation in the country and remind everybody including our country’s leaders and politicians not to get involved in the crime of corruption,” he said.

Muzaffar stressed that action must be taken against individuals regardless of their rank and position if they were suspected of being involved in any crime of corruption.

He said similar monitoring process must also be carried out on all social media platforms to prevent and stop all forms of corruption activities by contesting candidates or political parties.

“If we are serious about preventing and stopping corruption in the country, we must play our role to do so by immediately reporting any suspicious activities to the MACC or the police along with concrete evidence,” he added.