After PAS, Gerakan now seeks to rope in Khairy after Umno sacking

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia today reached out to Khairy Jamaluddin, urging him to join as a member following his expulsion from Umno.

Its acting Youth chief Wong Chia Zhen extended his commiseration to Khairy, saying the latter had been dealt with unfairly as he is regarded as among the most outstanding ministers who performed well during the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I am confident and believe that Gerakan is the best platform for KJ right now. We welcome KJ as a member,” Wong said in a statement, referring to Khairy by his nickname.

Gerakan is the second Perikatan Nasional component to entice the former minister after PAS.

The Islamist party had tried to recruit Khairy prior to the sacking but was declined with the latter saying he would remain loyal to Umno.

Hoping to reel Khairy in, Wong said that Gerakan would be able to provide the former minister the support he needs to climb back from the “lowest point in his political career”.

“Gerakan’s ideology is based on simplicity and with the credibility he has, I am sure this will give KJ a new lease on life,” he said.

Wong also alluded to the past, recalling the time Khairy as Umno Youth leader played the racial card by claiming Malays in Penang were marginalised, but said “we forgive him because we are all human, and humans make mistakes”.

Khairy was among 44 members sacked or suspended from Umno last night.

Another high-profile figure was Tan Sri Noh Omar. – Malay Mail