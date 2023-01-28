Bandar Kuching MP urges state govt to reconsider plan to erect country’s highest flagpole

KUCHING (Jan 28): The state government is urged to reconsider its plan to erect the country’s highest flagpole to fly the Sarawak flag in Petra Jaya here.

In making this call today, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said such plan is a “misplaced priority and obsession of optics over substance” given that the facility is expected to cost RM30 million.

“It is reported that the flagpole is being erected to mark Sarawak’s achievements in regaining its rights and privileges under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), including the elevation of the head of the state’s administration from chief minister to premier.

“I strongly believe that this clearly is a case of misplaced priority and a misplaced ‘obsession of optics over substance’. Such funds could be better used to invest in public infrastructure or even in our health or education,” said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker in a statement.

According to Dr Yii, the best way to honour the return of Sarawak’s rights under MA63 is to ensure that such rights translate into direct benefit for the people of Sarawak.

He asserted that erecting a mere “monument” which has little significance to any ordinary Sarawakians was not the best way towards this end.

“I am grateful that due to the openness and sincerity of the current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government, we are not progressing in terms of returning of our rights including more devolution or powers to our region.

“But with ‘great power, comes great responsibility’. Additional autonomy or even allocations should be vetted and scrutinised with utmost diligence and the Sarawak Government has the onus and greater responsibility to ensure its being spent prudently, without wastage, and more importantly benefiting the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Yii stressed that there are greater needs that can be invested in Sarawak especially when it comes to healthcare and even in education.

“And the best way to honour our rights in MA63 is to ensure it benefits us Sarawakians as a whole, just like how it was intended by our forefathers in the beginning,” he added.

Yesterday, a source told The Borneo Post that the Sarawak government was planning to erect the country’s highest flagpole to fly the Sarawak flag in Petra Jaya.

The source said the proposed flagpole would be 99 metres tall, four metres higher than the country’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

The flagpole is said to be proposed to be erected near the Tea House or Fort Margherita, in the vicinity of the State Legislative Assembly Complex.