Chong: Anwar-led federal govt will resolve dilapidated school issue in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 28): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is confident that the current administration led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will resolve the the issue of dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

Chong, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, claimed that the issue of dilapidated schools in Sarawak existed because of the 60 years of mismanagement and neglect by the previous administrations.

“I was very sad when I read a statement released by the Ministry of Education published in a newspaper today, which stated that in Sarawak there are still 586 dilapidated schools where the condition of these schools is considered dangerous for usage.

“And this is what has happened to our country. Malaysia is now almost 60 years old but we are still struggling with this problem.

“In Sarawak alone, we have more than 500 dilapidated schools, not to mention in other states. This shows there was deviation and mismanagement before. Our issue here is not only about lack of funds but also on the management side, on how the funds are used. This is also a problem.

“But luckily now we have a new federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Sri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I hope that together with the new federal government, we can start the repair work of these schools in Sarawak as soon as possible,” he said in his speech when launching the SK Jalan Arang multipurpose hall here today.

On the construction of SK Arang multipurpose hall, Chong said the project was approved in 2018.

However, he said the construction work which was supposed to take a few months to complete only began after the fall of the PH-led government in February 2020.

He also pointed out that the work had been disrupted due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The process to build this multipurpose hall was a little strange. Because at that time, the project was given to me by the PH government. This project was given to us by the PH government and at that time, I had asked for SDO (Sarawak Development Officer) to approve the project.

“At that time, I didn’t think it would take a long time, it would only take a few months from the time it was proposed until it finally been approved.

“So, the construction process of this hall had gone through two changes of government,” he said.

He assured that DAP Sarawak through the Stampin MP Service Centre will continue to provide assistance and support to SK Jalan Arang in an effort to develop the school infrastructure, strengthen the education system and increase welfare assistance to the students.