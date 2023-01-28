City hall to be built in Sibu, says Abang Johari

SIBU (Jan 28): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today announced that a city hall will be built in Sibu.

He said once completed, the city hall will become a new landmark and tourist destination for the riverine town.

“I have delivered city hall in Miri and the next one is city hall for Sibu – SMC (Sibu Municipal Council). We are identifying the right place so that SMC’s City hall become a landmark of Sibu.

“I hope (Deputy Premier Dato Sri) Dr Sim (Kui Hian) and (SMC chairman) Clarence (Ting) will find and try to have a good design of this city hall surrounded by new development in Sibu.

“Then, Sibu will become a destination for tourists to come. Let’s work together for Sibu and hope that Sibu will prosper in years in come just like the other areas in Sarawak,” Abang Johari said, when officiating at SMC’s inaugural Chinese New Year Open House in Civic Centre here.

Elaborating further on Sibu’s development, Abang Johari, revealed that Sibu will also have new settlements around Kemuyang area right up to the road near Kampung Nangka.

This, he said, will disperse the housing settlement as well as commercial development in Sibu including transforming a park that will become an additional recreational facility for people in Sibu.

“In Miri, we got this Piasau Nature Reserve, and we want to have another nature reserve in Sibu for the use of Sibu folk,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Michael Tiang, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and Lanang MP, Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Senator Robert Lau, and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.