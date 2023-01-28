Fadillah to take immediate action to improve police infrastructure in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 28): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said he will be taking immediate action to improve the infrastructure of the police in Sarawak.

Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, said an allocation of around RM500,000 from the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office will be allocated to immediately fix and upgrade the infrastructure of police stations under the Kuching district police.

Fadillah said he was also informed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, during a briefing, that three police stations namely in Daro, Song and Julau are in a dilapidated state.

“This matter will be brought to the attention of the federal government,” he told reporters during his working visit to the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here this morning.

He also said further discussions will be held with the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Finance for the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters, district police headquarters and their living quarters to be fixed and upgraded.

Fadillah said it is the government’s responsibility to prepare infrastructure that are at least of a minimum standard for the police force.

“By providing the police with better infrastructure, this in turn will lift their morale higher.”

He also said since the police have given a great service to the country, it is only fair for the government to look into ways to upgrade and further improve their infrastructure.

“That is why I am tasked by the prime minister to get insights from the Sarawak and Sabah police on what is needed to be done in terms of the police’s infrastructure,” he added.

Also present at the briefing were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, the various department heads under the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters and district police chiefs.