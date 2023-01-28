Floods: Almost 14,000 evacuated in Johor, Sabah and Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): A total of 13,827 people in Johor, Sabah and Pahang affected by the floods are currently housed in 73 temporary relief centres (PPS) this morning.

In JOHOR, the number of flood evacuees increased slightly to 3,480 people as of 8 this morning, compared with 3,328 reported last night and are accommodated at 35 PPS in several districts statewide.

Mersing recorded the highest number of evacuees at 1,792 people, followed by Kluang (780), Kota Tinggi (417), Batu Pahat (209), Segamat (115) and Tangkak (15).

Meanwhile, four rivers in the state have passed the danger level, namely Sungai Lenik in Ladang Chaah, Segamat with a reading of 5.96 metres (m); Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang (14.53m); Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar (3.33m) and Sungai Endau, Mersing (2.90m).

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the number of flood evacuees in the state increased slightly to 10,347 people from 3,569 families as of 8 this morning, and are housed at 34 PPS in six districts, compared with 10,312 people from 3,564 families recorded last night.

Another PPS in Lahad Datu was opened at 9 last night accommodating 23 people from five families.

A total of 2,160 people (795 families) are placed in nine PPS in Pitas, while 664 people (187 families) are forced to take shelter at nine PPS in Paitan.

In Tawau, 109 people (24 families) are housed in one PPS and in Telupid a total of 21 people (five families) are placed at two PPS.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in Rompin this morning remained unchanged at 353 people from 106 families with four PPS still operating, namely PPS Kampung Setajam accommodating 165 people, PPS Kampung Rekoh (122), PPS Balai Raya Bukit Lepas (40) and PPS Balai Raya Kampung Denai (26).

Sungai Keratong in Rompin recorded a reading of 24.36m this morning, compared with 24.45m last night, still exceeding the danger level of 23m. However, it continues to show a downward trend. – Bernama