Govt to focus on upgrading flood relief centre facilities, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali speaking during a press conference after visiting flood victims at the Temporary Settlement Center (PPS) of SMK Tandek in Kota Marudu January 28, 2023. — Bernama photo

KOTA MARUDU (Jan 28): Upgrading facilities at relief centres and providing ready-to-eat retort packaged meals will be among the government’s focus in efforts to better manage flood victims.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said currently most centres were set up at public halls and schools which have their own constraints.

He said that the government would constantly improve facilities, especially toilets and bathrooms at those centres.

“As a long-term measure to address the issue the government plans to build permanent relief centres in flood-prone areas in the country.

“We are looking at flood hotspot locations, such as Kota Marudu, Pitas and Beaufort in Sabah,” he told reporters after visiting a relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tandek, here today.

Armizan said the government has started providing ready-to-eat retort packed meals to flood victims in Sabah during the current northeast monsoon season.

“So far we have distributed over 2,400 food packets. But there are some weaknesses, among them, late food delivery and logistical issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armizan said preparations had been made by all agencies involved to face the current monsoon surge, which is concentrated in the east coast states and Sabah and expected to last until Feb 4. — Bernama

