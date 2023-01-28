IGP promises transparent probe in Tawau murder case

BANDAR PERMAISURI (Jan 28): Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has given the assurance that investigations into a murder case allegedly involving several police officers in Tawau, will be conducted in a transparent manner.

He said the investigations carried out by a special team from Bukit Aman, will not take into account the status of those involved, adding that the law will be enforced against them if they are found guilty.

“As this (case) involves sensitivity in terms of those involved, for now, we have to carry out a detailed investigation as we must be really sure of the perpetrators’ motive.

“If they are really involved, legal action will be taken,” he told reporters after the opening of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Equestrian Endurance Championship at the Terengganu International Endurance Park in Setiu here today.

He was responding to the seven-day remand order obtained on eight police officers, four of whom with senior ranks, to facilitate investigations into a case under Section 302 of the Penal Code, in Tawau.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah earlier today said PDRM has set up a special team from Bukit Aman to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, on the recent arrest of several individuals, including police officers and personnel suspected of being involved in an illegal organisaton in Dungun, Acryl Sani said the same approach will be taken.

“This (illegal) group has gone overboard with their actions, to the point of threatening police officers. We cannot allow these sorts of activities to become widespread,” he said.

Acryl Sani also said that police have not received any information on whether the same organisation was active in other states as well. — Bernama